Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at the end of 2017

CONCORD, N.C. - After 18 seasons, a NASCAR fan favorite is hitting the brakes.

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will bring his NASCAR Cup Series to a close at the end of 2017.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.



Earnhardt is expected to discuss his decision in a press conference Tuesday afternoon alongside Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

He also posted on the announcement on his website.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a third generation driver in a family connected to the sport of stock-car racing. Earnhardt's father Dale won seven NASCAR championships and his grandfather Ralph, raced in the 50's and 60's with 16 top ten finishes.

