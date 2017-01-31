Dillard looking for national playoff run

NEW ORLEANS - Dillard beat Xavier by 33 points Saturday - the largest margin of victory in the rivalry since 1969.



"We just play. We have 10 scholarship players, we're red-shirting three freshman," said head coach Mike Newell. "We didn't try to run up the score, we played everyone. It was just one of those nights we played very well, our strengths played into their weaknesses."



The Bleu Devils won 17 games last year in Newell's first season as head coach. That was more victories than the past 4 years combined, but it wasn't enough. Newell identified and addressed weaknesses in recruiting.



"We wanted to get someone who could protect the rim and we got that in Jalen McGaughy. We had to get better perimeter shooting and McGaughy leads the nation in 3-point shooting. Kind of a weird combination at 6'10."

The Bleu Devils went undefeated in the month of January and sit atop the GCAC standings. But the goals are way bigger than conference play. Coach has his eyes set on a national championship.



"We went up there last year, made it to the Sweet 16, won a game, and have most of the kids back. They know it's not a pipe dream. It can be done. "



Newell says his team isn't peaking too soon. If you saw Dillard play last Saturday it's hard to believe, but apparently the best is yet to come.

