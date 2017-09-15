ESPN denies report it tried to pull Jemele Hill off the air Wednesday

ESPN denies it tried to alter the 6 p.m. SportsCenter with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith on Wednesday. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

ESPN is denying that it attempted to remove Jemele Hill from Wednesday's SportsCenter.

A report from Think Progress, citing sources, said that the network wanted to replace Hill for the show, but her co-host Michael Smith refused to go on without her. It then reported that the network thought about going with Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan to host the show, but the two did not agree to do it.

Thursday evening, ESPN communications manager Chris LaPlaca tweeted that the network "never asked any other anchors to do last night's show. Period."

Hill became the focus of controversy when she sent out several tweets Monday night calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist who surrounds himself with other white supremacists, then responding to a series of tweets to people who attacked what she said.

Eaves tweeted a cryptic message Wednesday night that was included in the Think Progress report.

Hill tweeted Wednesday that her comments were her "personal beliefs" and that her "regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light."

She later tweeted a photo of herself with with some members of the National Association of Black Journalists, three of whom work for ESPN, thanking them for support. Eaves is in the photo.

When someone asked Smith on Twitter on Wednesday if he and Hill were doing the show, he said "hell yeah."

