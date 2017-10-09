ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after latest Tweets

ESPN denies it tried to alter the 6 p.m. SportsCenter with Jemele Hill and Michael Smith on Wednesday. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

ESPN has suspended Sportscenter anchor Jemele Hill after it said she had violated company policy regarding social media for a second time.



Hill has been suspended for two weeks, said the company in a Tweet announcing the move.



"Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive Tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual Tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision."

Hill's latest Tweets concerned Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones' remarks that any player that didn't stand respectfully for the anthem wouldn't play.



Hill tweeted: 'This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers.' She had a couple of other tweets that addressed the situation.



ESPN came under a lot of fire from conservative groups for its 'hands off' handling of Hill's Tweets a few weeks ago in which, in a back and forth Twitter session with a follower, she called President Donald Trump a 'white supremacist,' among other things. Hill was not suspended. The company has previously suspended several high profile on-air people after social media comments that drifted away from the sports world.

© 2017 WWL-TV