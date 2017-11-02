Fish & Game: Fins or feathers? The best of both from Don Dubuc

Fall saltwater inshore fishing improved drastically with the push from Hurricane Nate and continues. In particular two, maybe three, hot spots really stand out.



First, Lake Catherine has been exceptional for speckled and white trout, redfish and a few bass mixed in on both live and plastic bait.



Same for the lower Pearl River plus some freshwater catfish. And not far from those areas you might want to bounce soft plastics on jigs along the pilings of the I-10 Twin Spans and trestle bridges for late arriving World Series trout.

For hunters, opening a half-hour before sunrise Saturday is the statewide season for snow, blue, Ross and specklebelly geese.



Goose hunters need a basic license, state and federal waterfowl stamps and an HIP permit available at sporting goods stores or online or by phone from the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

