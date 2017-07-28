Fish & Game: Ready for the rodeos this weekend

Some anglers fish for fun and some for food, but for those that fish for “competition," this is definitely the weekend.

Two of the most popular rodeos along the coast kicked off Thursday and run through Saturday.

Sand Dollar Marina in Grand Isle is the home of the nation’s oldest saltwater fishing competition - the 89th Annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo.



Further east, the upstart but highly popular 19th Annual Faux Pas Lodge invitational Rodeo, offering up to $50,000 in prize money, is headquartered at the Venice Marina.



Both rodeos have various inshore, rig and offshore species categories and one unusual twist this year – red snapper can only be caught and weighed in Friday and Saturday in order to comply with the special extended season regulations.



Both events have lots of special kids activities and lots of food and entertainment.



All that’s needed is clear skies and calm seas.

