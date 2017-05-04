WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Fish & Game: Red snapper season set

Don Dubuc talks about the new red snapper season rules.

Don Dubuc / Fish & Game Expert , WWL 7:12 PM. CDT May 04, 2017

NOAA  announced the 2017 federal recreational red snapper season this week and offshore fishermen aren’t exactly thrilled with what amounts to the shortest red snapper season in history.

Federally-permitted charter boats for hire will have a 49-day season ending July 20.

Private recreational anglers fishing in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will have only three days beginning Thursday, June 1 and ending Saturday, June 3 to catch two fish at least 16 inches long.

That's despite all Gulf state fisheries setting much more liberal dates and limits in their own state waters.

Everyone’s  hoping  for 3 days of light winds and calm seas!

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories