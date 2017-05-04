Fish & Game: Red snapper season set

NOAA announced the 2017 federal recreational red snapper season this week and offshore fishermen aren’t exactly thrilled with what amounts to the shortest red snapper season in history.



Federally-permitted charter boats for hire will have a 49-day season ending July 20.

Private recreational anglers fishing in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will have only three days beginning Thursday, June 1 and ending Saturday, June 3 to catch two fish at least 16 inches long.

That's despite all Gulf state fisheries setting much more liberal dates and limits in their own state waters.



Everyone’s hoping for 3 days of light winds and calm seas!

