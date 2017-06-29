Fish & Game Report: Fourth of July fishing hot spots

As expected, Tropical Storm Cindy’s surge brought two of the necessities for improved saltwater fishing: saltier water and plenty of bait fish.



Speckled trout fishing is hot, but redfishing is on fire!



The best reports of easy five-fish limits have been from the Biloxi marsh, Venice and Buras down river bays and ponds, Delacroix Island and Lafitte interior ponds.



The best baits have been live or dead shrimp under popping corks and a wide variety of soft plastics and gold spoons and spinner baits have been especially good.



An important reminder if you’re headed out for this weekend or the holidays, all fishing licenses expire at midnight Friday. You'll need to renew your basic licenses for freshwater; a saltwater license if you’re fishing in saltwater; and if you’ll be fishing offshore in federal waters, the free but mandatory Recreational Offshore Landing Permit.

Get information on state fishing licenses here.

