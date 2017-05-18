WWL
Fish & Game Report: Gearing up for CCA STAR fishing rodeo

Don Dubuc previews the CCA STAR Memorial Day weekend fishing rodeo

Don Dubuc , WWL 6:30 PM. CDT May 18, 2017

Somewhere between the Mississippi and Texas state lines are a hundred redfish specially fitted with bright red CCA STAR tags. 

They’ve been released by STAR Tournament directors and volunteers in time for next Memorial Day’s opening of the state’s longest and richest fishing rodeo 

The first two pre-registered anglers to catch a tagged red between then and Labor Day each win a 2017 pickup truck. 

Last year over 13,000 competed for over a half million dollars in prizes awarded in various categories and divisions, 

In STAR's 22-year history more than a few unregistered, unlucky, anglers have found out how bitter a fish worth several thousand dollars can taste. 

If you plan on fishing this summer and don’t want to know, get registration info at CCASTAR.COM.

 

