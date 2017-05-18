Fish & Game Report: Gearing up for CCA STAR fishing rodeo

Somewhere between the Mississippi and Texas state lines are a hundred redfish specially fitted with bright red CCA STAR tags.



They’ve been released by STAR Tournament directors and volunteers in time for next Memorial Day’s opening of the state’s longest and richest fishing rodeo



The first two pre-registered anglers to catch a tagged red between then and Labor Day each win a 2017 pickup truck.



Last year over 13,000 competed for over a half million dollars in prizes awarded in various categories and divisions,



In STAR's 22-year history more than a few unregistered, unlucky, anglers have found out how bitter a fish worth several thousand dollars can taste.



If you plan on fishing this summer and don’t want to know, get registration info at CCASTAR.COM.

© 2017 WWL-TV