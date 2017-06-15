Fish & Game Report: Give the gift of a fishing trip for Father's Day

It's been said the most precious of gifts is the gift of one’s time. Giving a fishing trip to dad for Father's Day can make a unique gift.

If you don’t have your own boat or gear, booking an open date charter trip with a professional guide can be the answer.



Things you’ll be asked and need to know before you make the purchase include what is the experience level of those making the trip, their stamina if it's during extreme summer or winter weather, if you prefer live or artificial bait and what species you want to target.

There are several local area guides on my web site at www.dontheoutdoorsguy.com.

Also, if you and dad don’t have fishing licenses, there’s a special one-trip license available through the fishing guides.

Happy Father’s Day!

