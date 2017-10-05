Fish & Game Report: Redfish tournament Friday

When conditions aren’t good, most fishermen simply reschedule but when money's on the line and you’re a pro, you've just got to go.

The saltwater rule this time of year is head out for trout and stay in for reds. With an iffy forecast this weekend, redfish looks like the better, maybe the only choice.

There’ll be no choice for the 45 to 50 two man teams in the Tito’s Redfish championship event this Friday.



Originally planned as a two day event in Empire it’s been reduced to one day in the interest of boating safety.

Contestants that qualified through four preliminary tournaments in Cocodrie, Hopedale and Houma will be bring their two heaviest over 16 and under 27-inch slot redfish to the scales between 2pm & 4pm with at Delta Marina hoping to cash in on the guaranteed $20,000 first place money.



And the K2 Cooler Team of the year award all to be presented at the 7pm awards ceremony.

