Fish & Game report: Time for teal

Open since last Friday, early season teal hunters still have until September 30 to take shots on these fast flying ducks that get the migration jump on their larger cousins.

During these special teal-only days, hunters have to be experts at identifying blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon teal. Those and only those species are legally allowed.

Teal hunters are required to have a basic hunting license, a state waterfowl stamp, a federal duck stamp and the free but mandatory Harvest Information Permit known as HIP.

Hunters are allowed six teal per day and a total 18 possession limit and since teal are early morning flyers, bring the fishing gear to make it blast and cast trip.

Sure, duck hunting in September means dealing with heat, mosquitoes, snakes and gators but it’s the only time you can hunt waterfowl in shorts!

