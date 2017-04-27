Fish & Game: Speckled trout fishing off the charts, but remember your limit

Don Dubuc talks about catching fish around the rigs and platforms. (Photo: WWL)

Recently speckled trout fishing has been off the charts, but with that good news comes a warning for anglers with too much of a good thing.

Speckled trout fishing has been better this spring than in several years - especially in Shell Beach where Capt Sanchez has been using live shrimp and matrix shad under a cork at the MRGO rocks and in Lake Pontchartrain where London Thompson and her dad caught some big ones.

The fishing has been so good that full limits have been common, but there’s a downside: some trout anglers have either forgotten what legal limits are or never clearly understood.

The daily bag limit for spotted sea trout is 25 per person and the possession limit is twice the daily bag limit on land, at the camp or in your home freezer. No person can have a possession of speckled trout over the daily bag limit in any one day or while fishing or while on the water.



Enjoy the run on specks while it lasts but remember keep a count on your fish otherwise you‘ ll end up with the over $1500 that two Jefferson Parish fishermen were fined.

