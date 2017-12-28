Fish & Game: How to take advantage of the cold weather

With a cold front upon us and a more north-northwest winds in the forecast, expect to fish under low tidal conditions.

Captain Glenn Sanchez says those conditions can work in your advantage though.

“Right now they still have some bait in the water and they’re trying to put on a fat layer to make it through the winter,” Sanchez said. “That’s why they’re hitting everything that moves.”

Sanchez says this is the best time of year to fish in the inside.

The key to finding speckled trout in a low tide marsh is by using a depth finder to locate those secondary drop offs that hold shrimp and other bait fish.

“They don’t have many places to roam, they’re kind of trapped,” Sanchez said. “We’ve got them caught up in a pocket of a little cooler water and the water’s right at fifty degrees and it worked.”

Soft plastics on the bottom or under a cork will work, but as long as live bait is available at the marinas, it’s always good to have a back-up.

If you're headed for a New Years trip to the marsh, remember that it’s also the season for hypothermia so avoid getting wet. In the summer its funny, this time of year it could be deadly.

© 2017 WWL-TV