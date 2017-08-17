Fish & Game Report: Fishing the Cocodrie beaches

Fishing gets a little harder this time of year, but live minnows, live shrimp and live croakers can make it a little easier. One of the best live baits for the dog days of summer is the cockaho minnow. Trout love them!

