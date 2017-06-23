Fish & Game Report: More opportunities to catch redfish

NEW ORLEANS -- There’ll be more opportunities this summer to catch one of Louisiana’s prized fish.

Thanks to an avalanche of protest and criticism over the NOAA’s mismanagement of offshore species in federal waters, Louisiana and four other Gulf states will enjoy an extended open season on redfish every Friday through Sunday through Sept. 4.

Plus, there will be open holiday red snapper fishing on July 3-4 and on Labor Day.

