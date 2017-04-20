Fish & Game Report: Some state record breakers

If a spring fishing season is measured by the number of Louisiana state records set, so far the first quarter of 2017 has been a pretty good year.



Michael Lee Clark's 9.66-pound sheepshead caught in the MRGO, while not near the overall record, set a new first place fly rod category.



Chris Legrand's 140-pound greater amberjack caught in the Gulf of Mexico below Venice at the Horseshoe Lumps surpassed the old number one record and a new second place channel catfish was landed in the Pen out of Lafitte by Shane Shepherd.



All three have been officially recognized by the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association, the curator of Louisiana state records.



If you think you might have a record, visit laoutdoorwriters.com for rules and to download an application.

© 2017 WWL-TV