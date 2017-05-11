WWL
Close

May is trout month in Delacoix

Don Debuc talks about trout fishing in Delacroix Island during May.

Don Dubuc / Fish and Game expert , WWL 9:51 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

Don Dubuc talks about the trout fishing is Delacroix, where May usually has good picking in the May 11, 2017 Fish & Gamer Report.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories