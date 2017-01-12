WWL
Close

Winter fishing is here; how to deal with the temp changes

Fish & Game report: Jan. 12, 2016

Don Dubuc / Fish and Game Expert , WWL 8:12 PM. CST January 12, 2017

Winter fishing is here! If you haven't been out on the water lately, Don Dubuc shows how to deal with those drastic temperature changes. 

(© 2017 WWL)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories