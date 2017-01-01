Football camp give children lessons on and off the field

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- The new year brought an opportunity for young athletes to learn new skills on and off the football field.

Hundreds of kids with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission came out New Years Day for a special football clinic at Joe Brown park. The finest student athletes from several colleges across the country were on hand to coach them about football and life.

They’re part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, chosen for their commitment to community.

“I grew up in the boys and girls club, so events like this mean a lot to me,” said Carl Jones, a student athlete at North Carolina Central University.

Jones says his own mentors from events like this encouraged him to grow and give back.

“They taught me discipline, hard work, staying focused and helped me be the man I am today,” he said.



Another role model was in New Orleans to pass along those ethics to children, Tim Tebow.

“My faith plays a part in a lot of my passions and so one of my passions is helping people,” Tebow said.

Tebow was a part of the Good Works team as a student athlete and couldn’t say enough about the impact it makes on children’s lives.

“Hopefully they just have a lot of fun and enjoy the day, but a the same time they can walk away learning little truths about helping people, loving people,” Tebow said. “Maybe that what really matters is more important than a game.



Caylin Louis-Moore is living proof of the kind of impact events like these can have on a child’s life. He hails from a single parent home in Compton, California with a father in prison for murder and many people writing him off from a young age.





“I used to collect cans and bottles to help buy my football shoes and stuff like that,” Louis-Moore said. “I participated in so many of these little programs for inner city kids and a lot of times people wonder ‘Is it going to help?’ and I just want to tell you, a Rhodes Scholar was developed from these very programs.”



Allstate also presented NORDC with a $10,000 check at the event. One of many gifts they’ve given to the program along with nine playgrounds across the city and the new Joe Brown Stadium.

