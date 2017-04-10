Former Rummel football & LSU track star signs with Seattle Seahawks

Several LSU Tigers showed off for NFL scouts at last week's pro day, but one of the most unlikely was the first to sign a pro football contract.

LSU national champion sprinter Cyril Grayson signed with the Seahawks today after his visit with the team. Grayson said he got the invite from Seattle after his pro day workout, during which he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash.

The former Rummel Raider hasn't played football since 2011, and didn't play college football at all while in Baton Rouge, which is why he could sign a deal before the draft.

Grayson said he had “nothing to lose and everything to gain last week”, and he certainly made the most of it.

