Girls Eastbank all-stars sweep state, head to regionals

The 11 and 12 year Eastbank All-Stars are headed to the Softball Regionals in Waco, Texas. The girls swept through the State Tournament, winning three game by a combined score of 54-3.

It's their second consecutive year getting to the Little League Softball Regionals. Last year, they finished 3rd in Waco. If they can win it this year, they'll head to the Little League World Series, which is held in Portland, Oregon.

