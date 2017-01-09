Julianne Deblieux - Vandebilt

Julianne Deblieux is one of our A+ Athletes for 2017.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire damages Belle Chasse daycare
-
Causeway reopens after major traffic backup
-
Amtrak rail maintenance disrupts Atlanta service
-
Racey McMath recruiting update
-
Monday 1/9 Pinpoint Forecast
-
King Cake flavored everything
-
Tulane to study NFL injuries
-
National Soup Month
-
Man faces charges after woman found at Bonnabel Boat Launch
-
Fire on Gulf platform
More Stories
-
Details released on Charity Hospital clean-upJan. 9, 2017, 12:26 p.m.
-
One dead in double shooting in SlidellJan. 9, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
-
Amtrak service to Atlanta rerouted to buses for…Jan. 9, 2017, 8:23 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs