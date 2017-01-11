Karr's star duo reflects on four years and a championship together

ALGIERS, La. -- A little over a month ago, quarterback Aldon Clark and wide receiver Racey McMath helped lead Karr to the Class 4A State Football Championship.

Now that they've had time to digest their recent success, the all-state tandem went back to Algiers, to the field where they've spent countless hours honing their skills, for one final game of catch.

“We went through a lot of stuff together for years, this 2017 Class,” McMath said. “We came up short all three years and our last year we cashed in.”

Clark, as usual, was on the same page as his wide receiver.

"After the state championship I just let it sink in," he said. "You seen me emotional after the game because that’s all I was working for; what we were working for."

And that was to finally dispatch their nemesis, the Neville Tigers, and bring a championship back to Algiers.

“Everyday we’d go out here and we’d grind right here in this backyard,” McMath recalled.

Over the last month, the dynamic duo have been showered with praise. Both were named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4-A All-State Team. Clark was selected its most outstanding offensive player, throwing for nearly 3500 yards and 44 touchdowns. McMath, meanwhile, caught 16 of those.

However, neither player is highly regarded by the “so-called recruiting experts.”

According to Rivals, Clark, who's long been committed to Arkansas State, is a just a two-star prospect.

“People tend to forget the main quality of a quarterback and that’s leadership and being able to deliver the football where it needs to be,” Karr head coach Brice Brown said. “And I think that’s his biggest attribute: his leadership and his ability to throw the ball. If you look throughout the United States of America you‘re not goign to find another quarterback that can spin it quite like him.”

McMath knows Clark's ability better than anyone. Definitely better than the people who ranked him so low, according to the wideout.

“To me, he’s the best quarterback in the state," McMath said. "I don’t even worry about the height, the size; his arm speaks for itself.”

And McMath has been one of the primary beneficiaries of Clark’s cannon.

Although, McMath is only a three star prospect himself, at 6-3, 210 pounds, he has the type of freakish athleticism and advanced skill set all SEC programs covet. It's why he's heard from nearly all of them. Last week, he was finally able to narrow his options to three: Mississippi State, Texas A&M and LSU.

“They’re looking at a big prize getting their way because he’s got a lot of speed, a lot of strength, he’s a student of the game and he knows what’s going on,” Clark said. “So they’re getting a real good man.”

