Close Fourth Down Friday: La. Prep football results for Sept. 8 Covington vs. Holy Cross and Kentwood at Jewel Sumner. WWLTV 10:33 PM. CDT September 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Can't see the scoreboard? Click here. © 2017 WWL-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie Tropical Video Update 6/17 JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana? Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria Tropical Video Forecast 6/18 How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation More Stories Irma May 25, 2016, 2:53 p.m. S&WB could have saved millions by buying new turbine Sep. 8, 2017, 10:15 p.m. Florida evacuees fly into New Orleans to escape storm Sep. 8, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs