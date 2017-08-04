Quick action by JPSO deputy likely saved teen's arm

Jefferson Parish Deputy Shane Rivolo is credited with taking quick action that helped save a young man's arm. (Photo: JPSO Facebook page).

Quick and decisive action by a JPSO deputy likely helped save the arm of a teenage football player following a car crash earlier this week.



The crash occurred in the Woodmere subdivision of Jefferson Parish.



According to the JP Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, Deputy Shane Rivolo arrived at the scene of a crash where Jacolby Hankton, a member of the De La Salle football team, had been struck by a vehicle.

Hankton's arm was severely injured and the sheriff's office said Rivolo knew he had to move quickly. Placing a tourniquet on Hankton's arm, Rivolo was able to stop the bleeding.

Story continues after the post



Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors said that Rivolo's quick action likely saved Hankton's arm.



The young football star will be sidelined for the upcoming season, but the sheriff's office said expectations are that he could return the following season.

