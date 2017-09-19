LSU president Alexander: Orgeron doing alright

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen and LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talk after a game at Davis Wade Stadium. Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

LSU President F. King Alexander dismissed social media criticism of football Coach Ed Orgeron following LSU's stinging 37-7 loss to Mississippi State Saturday, saying he remains confident in the university choice of Orgeron.

"If I paid attention to social media on coaching it'd be the biggest merry go round (of coaches) in history," Alexander said during an interview with The Times' Editorial Board in Shreveport Tuesday. "But I know it's out there."

LSU hired "Coach O" to the permanent position following his stint as an interim last year.

"Coach O is doing alright and he has a great staff," Alexander said. "We'll bounce back."

LSU plays the University of Syracuse in Tiger Stadium Saturday.

