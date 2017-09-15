WWL
Close

Mississippi River redfish in Plaquemines Parish

September is a transition month for speckled trout, but Don Dubuc has some tips for catching redfish in Plaquemines Parish. 9/14/17.

Don Dubuc , WWLTV 4:34 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

When it comes to speckled trout, September is known as a transition month for migrating species. But Don Dubuc says there are plenty of Plaquemines Parish redfish for the taking.

Aired Sept. 14, 2017.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories