LeBron James calls President Trump a 'bum' for rescinding Golden State Warriors' White House invite

If there was any doubt as to what LeBron James thinks of President Donald Trump, he just removed all of it.

Just hours after the president rescinded an invitation for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors to come to the White House, the Cavs superstar made his thoughts known on Twitter Saturday, calling Trump a "bum" and adding, "Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The exchange came after Golden State's Steph Curry said he would not be going to the White House, explaining many of his teammates felt the same way. In response, the president took to Twitter and revoked the team's invitation this morning.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

This is not the first time James, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in last November's presidential election, has publicly spoken out against President Trump: Following last month's white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, James referred to Trump as the "so-called president," and claimed he had "made [hate] fashionable again."

