Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James: 'Do I look tired?'

CLEVELAND - LeBron James has had to shoulder his Cleveland Cavaliers through the first two games of the NBA Finals, but don't ask him if he's tired.
A reporter dared to ask him that Wednesday morning prior to Game 3 and James crafted a terse response.
“Do I look tired?" James responded. "I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals, I’m pretty good.”
James might be tired of his team's underwhelming play so far, but he'll look to reverse that tonight.
