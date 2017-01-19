Pelicans' Anthony Davis to start in NBA All-Star Game

NEW ORLEANS -- Anthony Davis will be hitting the home-court as a starter in the NBA All-Star Game.
The lineup for the Feb. 19 game was announced just after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Davis will join frontcourt choices Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard of San Antonio, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
Fan voting accounted for 50 percent in the new system, while current players and a media panel each made up 25 percent.
Making his 4th #NBAAllStar appearance... @AntDavis23 of the @PelicansNBA! pic.twitter.com/qNAOSRFybn— 2017 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 20, 2017
