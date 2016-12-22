METAIRIE, La. -- Christmas came early for about a hundred local kids and their families.

On Thursday, a group from Raintree Child Services and Kingsley House were treated to a shopping spree at Target.

It was a room full of smiles as kids of all ages waited for one of Christmas' Most Valuable Players: Pelican Forward, Anthony Davis.

“Very excited because it was a surprise," said Grandmother Antoinette Verrett. "I didn’t tell them we were coming.”

For the past three years, Davis has helped spread holiday cheer at this event giving kids the chance to find something they've always wanted, even joining in on the fun when help was needed.

"Christmas is my favorite holiday," Davis said. "We have a lot of responsibilities I think as mentors and role models to try and give back and help these kids. It's just to give them an opportunity to put a smile on their face and have fun and just go out there and be kids."

Each child was given a $100 gift card to Target plus four tickets to an upcoming Pelicans game. The gift card could be used for whatever the child wanted including dolls, video games, action figures and more. While they were excited, parents were as well.

Mother, Darreal Trotter, came with her two boys. She says there are no words for Davis and the Pelicans except "thank you."

"I’m a nurse, newly graduated and it’s still hard out here in the community even with doing that," she said.

The event, Trotter says, means everything. Especially for her youngest, who apparently is Anthony Davis' number one fan.

“It was more about meeting him then getting the toys because he idolizes him," she said. "He’s excited, so it means everything to me to see a smile on his face.”

This year's shopping spree was a slam dunk for all.

“I have a nerf gun!" said 9-year-old Brandon with excitement. His mother quickly pointed out with a smile that he had three in the cart.

“It’s the time of the season to give back to the community and to the people and we really appreciate it," said Verrett.

Even for Davis, who says for him, this is what Christmas is all about.

“The smile you see on these kids faces is something you should cherish forever and have in your heart," he said. "And so when I see these kids smile and run around shopping and talking to them about toys and everything like that, that's the stuff you cherish. That's the stuff you remember forever."

(© 2016 WWL)