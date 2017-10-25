Social media erupted after controversial comments were made during the Pelicans vs Blazers game in Portland on Tuesday night. About halfway through the fourth quarter, sports announcer Kevin Calabro asked, “Did the levee break?” referring to the Blazers taking a bigger lead against the Pelicans.

For some Hurricane Katrina survivors, that comment hit a sore spot.

Shannon Dufour says it was inappropriate and she isn’t alone in how she feels. A lot of people took to social media to voice their frustrations calling the comments “tasteless” and “not cool.”

In 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit, the levees failed causing massive flooding and killing hundreds of New Orleans residents.

“My family lived in St. Bernard during Katrina. We lost five houses between the West Bank, New Orleans East and St. Bernard so I think that’s a difficult thing. It’s insensitive,” Dufour said.

Others believe the announcer meant no harm.

“He didn’t have a clue what he was saying or why he was saying it and he didn’t think there would be backlash,” Sean Gates, Katrina survivor, said. "He didn’t mean anything by it, I would imagine. He probably just spoke out of turn like we all tend to do sometimes.”

Even those who weren’t offended understand why some people were.

“They’re still upset. Maybe the storm impacted them a bit more, maybe they lost someone so they have a right to be but I don’t think it was a slight or intentional,” Rod Eugene, Pelicans fan, said. “I think it was the wrong time, wrong place but I didn’t take it to heart."

