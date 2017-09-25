Cousins: Trumps needs to 'get his s*** together'

DeMarcus Cousins says he has lost "a lot of weight", but won't talk about his free agency. (Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS – One of the Pelicans’ star players weighed in on the controversy surrounding the sports world and President Donald Trump.

During the Pelicans’ media day, Center DeMarcus Cousins said that the president needs to focus on more important things than the NFL and “get his s*** together.”

“With everything that’s going on … it’s sad … It’s kind of goofy if you think about it. The leader of our nation spends more time on twitter than actually taking care of the situations and things going on,” Cousins said after being asked by a reporter to weigh in on the controversial issue of NFL players kneeling for the national anthem and the president’s response. “I could go on and on and I don’t want to get my personal feelings involved about it… It’s getting to the point where it’s just silly. I think we need to refocus on the task at hand. If you’re going to be in that position, lets work on the things that you said you were going to help.

Some of the things that need to be touched on, we need to bring more awareness too. And where that awareness is we need to do something about it. I feel like the least of his concerns should be what’s going on in the NFL. We’ve got world issues going on and they’re barely being talked about by him, the leader of our nation.

He needs to get his shit together.”

President Trump repeatedly called for owners and the NFL to take action against players who choose not to stand during the national anthem.

At a rally in Alabama on Sept. 22, Trump said: "Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

The President would later rescind an invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors after most players made it clear they would not go, even if invited.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The NBA’s biggest star, Lebron James, then jumped in on the conversation.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James would elaborate on his position during the Cleveland Cavaliers' media day, the same day Cousins spoke out on the issue.

“The thing that frustrated me and pissed me off is the fact that he used a sports platform to try and divide us,” James said. “In sports, it’s so amazing what sports can do for everyone no matter what shape or size or race or ethnicity or whatever. People find teams, people find players, people find others because of sport and they just gravitate toward that and it makes them so happy and it brings people together like none other. I’m not going to – while I have this platform – to let one individual no matter the power, no matter the impact that he should or she should have ever use sport as a platform to divide us.”

