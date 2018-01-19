Davis, Cousins named 2018 All-Star Game starters

Photo credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Pelicans forwards Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have been named starters in the 2018 All-Star Game, the NBA announced.



Davis, who is a five-time All-Star, is the first player in franchise history to be named a starter three times and to be named to five All-Star games.



Cousins earns his fourth All-Star nod overall and first time named an All-Star starter as a member of the Pelicans. Cousins is the seventh player in franchise history to be named to the All-Star Game.



Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game ranking him fourth, eighth and third in the NBA in each category. His 23 double-doubles have him tied for eighth in the NBA. He has 16 30-point games and two 40-point games, including a season-high of 48 points.



Cousins is averaging 25.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, ranking him sixth, third, 22nd and seventh in the NBA in each category. He has 34 double-doubles, ranking him second in the NBA.

Joining Cousins and Davis in the starting lineup for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game will be Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors), and James Harden (Houston Rockets) from the Western Conference, and LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), Giannia Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics) and DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors) from the Eastern Conferfence. James and Curry, who accumulated the highest amount of votes for their respective conferences, will serve as team captains.



The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



