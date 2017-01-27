Holiday, Davis lead Pelicans past Spurs 119-103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Jrue Holiday scored 23 points, Anthony Davis had 16 points and tied a career high with 22 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped San Antonio's five-game winning streak with a 119-103 victory over the Spurs on Friday night.



The Spurs had been winning lately despite having starters Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker sidelined with nagging injuries. San Antonio fell with both back on the floor. Leonard, returning from sore left hand, scored 23, but showed some rustiness from the field, missing 10 of 16 shots. Parker hit only two of seven shots and one missed was a momentum stalling air ball 3 inside the final five minutes.



Terrence Jones scored 21 points and Solomon Hill added 16 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans also beat Cleveland this week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

