Pelcians beat Clippers, 102-98

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) passes behind his back as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) and forward Anthony Davis (23) defend during the second quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis highlighted a 20-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop dunk during a pivotal fourth-quarter spurt, and the suddenly surging New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 102-98 on Wednesday night.



Buddy Hield scored 17 points for New Orleans, which was won three straight, while Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans added a season-high 12 points in his sixth game back from a right knee injury.



Chris Paul returned from a three-game absence and scored 21 points, while DeAndre Jordan had 25 rebounds to go with 13 points.



Marreese Speights, who scored 11 points, missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. Davis then tipped the miss to Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, dooming the Clippers to a fourth straight loss.



Holiday had 11 points and nine assists.

