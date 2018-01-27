Pelicans confirm DeMarcus Cousins' Achilles injury will end his season

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) is assisted off the court after suffering an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS – Officials confirmed Saturday what many analysts feared Friday night; DeMarcus Cousins injury would end his season.

Cousins was diagnosed with a rupture of the left Achilles tendon and will need to undergo surgery to repair it, officials said.

“There is a sadness for DeMarcus, I think he was having as good of a year as anybody in the league,” said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. “But, the team knows we have to move on, everybody wants to accomplish what we set out to do.”

The Pelicans sit in 6th place in the Western Conference standings and look like a serious playoffs contender. Now, Cousins injury brings definite uncertainty to their playoff chances.



