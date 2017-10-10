Pelicans Rajon Rondo has surgery; out 4-6 weeks

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

METAIRIE - Guard Rajon Rondo underwent "successful surgery" Tuesday to repair what the Pelicans say is a 'core muscle injury.'



Rondo, acquired in the offseason to be a part of the team's core nucleus, which includes Anthony Davis, Boogie Cousins and Jrue Holiday, will be out 4-6 weeks, meaning he will miss several games of the regular season.



The team said the injury occurred during the team's preseason game with Oklahoma City on October 6.



The Pelicans will be Rondo's fifth team in five seasons after he spent the bulk of his early career with the Boston Celtics as a key cog in the team's 2008 NBA championship.



Rondo was an All-Star for four consecutive seasons from 2009-10 through 2012-13.





© 2017 WWL-TV