Pels drop second straight home game to poor road team

NEW ORLEANS - Armed with a three-game winning streak and facing back-to-back home games against teams with some of the worst road records in the NBA, the time seemed ripe for the Pelicans to make a move toward the upper half of the NBA Western Conference standings. Instead, they came away nursing two losses, but if they are concerned about it, they didn't show it after the 105-103 loss to the New York Knicks.



""We're fine. We're fine," assured Anthony Davis, who had 31 points and 9 rebounds, but who missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer. "We've just got to go take care of business on the road."



Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Jarrett Jack made two free throws to break a tie with 9 seconds remaining as the Knicks overcame an eight-point lead by the Pelicans late in the fourth quarter.



Jack finished with 15 points, and Michael Beasley scored 15 off the bench for the Knicks, who snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak.



DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 19 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 13 and E'Twaun Moore had 12.



Cousins made a 3-pointer and scored on a drive to give New Orleans a 99-91 lead with 2:57 left before New York fought back.



Porzingis scored seven straight points to give the Knicks a 103-101 lead with 38 seconds left.



Cousins made two free throws to tie the score before Jack was fouled by Holiday while shooting from the lane.

For the second straight night, the Pelicans fell behind big early and slowly fought back. Friday night they never made it back, but Saturday against the Knicks, they actually took the lead.



The Pelicans stand at 18-18 and in the 8th spot in the west. They are currently an admirable 9-9 on the road, but only a so-so 9-9 at home, something that again, doesn't concern Davis.



"We've got 46 games left. I don't know how many at home, but we're good," he said. "We'll be fine... we have plenty of basketball left."





