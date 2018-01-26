Report: DeMarcus Cousins done for the season after tearing Achilles tendon in win over Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) is assisted off the court after suffering an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS - DeMarcus Cousins will miss the rest of the season with a torn left Achilles Tendon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowki.

Cousins went down with just ten seconds left in the Pelicans 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets in the Smoothie King Center Friday night.

Cousins had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists before injuring his left Achilles.Team officials said an MRI will determine the severity of the injury.

The Pelicans star was recently named to the 2018 NBA All-Star team.

A fourth straight victory and seventh victory in eight games coming against one of the NBA's top teams should have been reason to celebrate, but Cousins injury left Head Coach Alvin Gentry visibly shaken.

"He's one of our key players and it's always tough, but we've got to keep pushing on," he said.

The Pelicans host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

