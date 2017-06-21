Report: Pelicans trade PG Tim Frazier to the Wizards for 2nd round pick

NEW ORLEANS -- A key contributor on the Pelicans bench was reportedly traded to the Washington Wizards tonight.

According to a report from Scott Kushner with The New Orleans Advocate, the Pelicans will receive the 52nd overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft in exchange for Frazier.

I am told dealing Frazier is not a small piece of a bigger #Pelicans move, just a straight up trade for now. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) June 22, 2017

Frazier was a capable backup and sometimes a dynamic starter for the Pelicans. He first signed with the team on a 10-day contract in March of 2016 as the team dealt with several injuries. He would go on to average 13.1 points per game and 7.5 assists per game over his 16 games with the Pelicans.

The team signed him to a two-year contract that offseason and he would return to play as the starting point guard until Jrue Holiday returned to the lineup.

In his lone full season with the Pelicans, Frazier scored 7.1 points per game and dished 5.2 assists, mostly in the team's second unit.

The Pelicans currently hold the 40th overall selection and, now, the 52nd.

