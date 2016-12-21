Westbrook scores 42, Thunder beat Pelicans 121-110

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) during the second quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-110 on Wednesday night.

Alex Abrines scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left and New Orleans never got within eight points after that.

Enes Kanter, who hit a hook shot during that spurt, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and 10 assists, and Terrence Jones scored 21 points for the Pelicans, who've lost nine of 12.

Coming off a lopsided victory in Philadelphia a night earlier, New Orleans kept the game competitive through three quarters and was as close as 89-87 after Tyreke Evans' 3-pointer with 11:10 left in regulation.

That's when the Thunder suddenly pulled away by scoring 11 straight points over the span of just four possessions. Abrines hit a 3, then came Kanter's hook, followed by Abrines' three-point play on a driving layup as he was fouled by Langston Galloway. After New Orleans missed its third straight shot, Abrines added another 3.

Abrines finished 5 of 11 from 3-point range and was the leading scorer among Thunder reserves, who combined for 52 points. Westbrook, meanwhile, scored 16 of his points on 18 free-throw attempts.

Steven Adams scored 12 points for Oklahoma City, his fifth straight game with at least 10.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The Thunder outrebounded New Orleans 49-34 and improved to 7-0 when outrebounding an opponent by 10 or more. ... Westbrook has scored at least 20 in 11 straight. ... The Thunder evened its road record at 6-6. ... Westbrook was three assists short of posting his 14th triple-double this season.

Pelicans: New Orleans plays its next four games at home, where the Pelicans are 6-10. ... Davis had at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in a game for the 18th time this season. ... Guard Tim Frazier scored 10 points. ... First-round draft choice Buddy Hield started and played nearly 20 minutes but was 0-of-3 shooting and finished with just two points on free throws.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Boston on Friday night.

Pelicans: Host Miami on Friday night.

