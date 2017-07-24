Study: NBA game spurred $44.9M in spending in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A study by LSU researchers estimates that spending attributable to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans totaled roughly $45 million in Louisiana.
The study for the state's economic development department said visitors spent an estimated $23.7 million. It also estimated that combined spending by the NBA, media outlets and sponsors totaled $21.3 million.
The figures released Monday were compiled by the LSU Economics & Policy Research Group at the E.J. Ourso College of Business.
The game was played in mid-February.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs