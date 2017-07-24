WWL
Close

Study: NBA game spurred $44.9M in spending in Louisiana

Associated Press , WWLTV 5:16 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A study by LSU researchers estimates that spending attributable to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans totaled roughly $45 million in Louisiana.

The study for the state's economic development department said visitors spent an estimated $23.7 million. It also estimated that combined spending by the NBA, media outlets and sponsors totaled $21.3 million.

The figures released Monday were compiled by the LSU Economics & Policy Research Group at the E.J. Ourso College of Business.

The game was played in mid-February.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories