Study: NBA game spurred $44.9M in spending in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A study by LSU researchers estimates that spending attributable to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans totaled roughly $45 million in Louisiana.

The study for the state's economic development department said visitors spent an estimated $23.7 million. It also estimated that combined spending by the NBA, media outlets and sponsors totaled $21.3 million.



The figures released Monday were compiled by the LSU Economics & Policy Research Group at the E.J. Ourso College of Business.



The game was played in mid-February.

