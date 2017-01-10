Clemson Classic: Bama Beaten in Tinseltown title tilt, 35-31 with :01 left

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during a post-game press conference after their loss to Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Florida - Clemson and Classic. Each with seven letters. Each with two syllables. They just go together.

They sure did Monday night as Clemson drove 68 yards in nine plays in its two-minute offense in exactly two minutes as if scripted with quarterback Deshaun Watson hitting wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on a 2-yard touchdown pass with :01 remaining for a 35-31 victory over ... the Devil Dynasty ... the Evil Empire ... the Satan Saban ... the Process Alabama and its four national championships in seven years. But not six in eight, buddy. Clemson had enough classic flair to finish.

"If it ain't mission critical, we ain't interested," a joyous Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, himself a former national champion at Alabama as a walk-on wide receiver from Pelham, Alabama, on the 1992 team.

Alabama, which beat Clemson in a 45-40 thriller for the national championship last year after trailing 24-21 entering the fourth quarter, had just taken a 31-28 lead on this night with 2:07 to play on a 30-yard, Vince Young-like scramble for a touchdown by quarterback Jalen Hurts. Clemson had previously just taken its first lead of the game at 28-24 with 4:38 to go on a 1-yard touchdown run by tailback Wayne Gallman.

There were three breathless lead changes in the final five minutes. Before that, Alabama had led by 10 twice at 17-7 early in the third quarter and 24-14 late in the period.

"I don't know if I can stomach watching that one again any time soon," Swinney said.

But he will. He suddenly loves sequels. He said last week he liked "Rocky II" better than the original. In case you don't remember, Rocky lost the fight to Apollo Creed in the first one. In this narrative, Rocky was the walk-on out of nowhere named Dabo, who took the interim head coaching job at Clemson in 2008 for the fired Tommy Bowden when no one else wanted it. And Alabama coach Nick Saban was Creed, the favored champion. Rocky didn't beat Creed until Rocky II.

Swinney, likewise, didn't win until "Alabama-Clemson II," or "Dabo Deux," call it.

"That has to be one of the greatest games of all time," Swinney said. "Just absolutely incredible. That's what I told them when it was over. This is what it's all about right here boys. Only God can do this. I mean, there's just no other explanation for me."

God, and the movies, that is.

"I talked to one of my coaches, and he said, 'It's a movie, and it's going to end the right way,'" said Watson, who had film in his mind of Young's 9-yard, fourth-down touchdown scramble for Texas with 19 seconds to go to beat favored defending champion USC, 41-38, for the 2005 season national title when he was 10. "Just remember sitting in my mom's room and seeing him running to the corner of the end zone, and all the confetti coming down. We're national champs, and it's amazing."

And the confetti came down.

Watson was Rocky-like as well. Four times he was sacked. Countless times he was hit or hurried. But he completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns against the best of the best Saban defenses - or so it was written. Alabama put up 221 on the ground to just 91 by Clemson, but Bama tailback Bo Scarbrough was knocked out late in the third quarter with a broken leg after leading all rushers with 93 yards on 16 carries. Alabama's running game was never quite the same. New Bama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian called a gutsy game, including a flea flicker, backwards pass from Hurts to wide receiver Ardarius Stewart, who hit tight end tight end O.J. Howard for 24 yards to set up Hurts' touchdown run for Alabama's last lead at 31-28. Alabama was 2 of 15 on third down and kept its defense on the field too long, but Sarkisian got 31 points out of a struggling Hurts, who was no match for Watson as he completed just 13 of 31 for 131 yards. He made the big plays, though, with a 68-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Howard - another great Sarkisian call - for a 24-14 Bama lead late in the third, and there was his touchdown scramble for Bama's last score.

The 31 points should have been enough. It was Alabama's defense - especially considering how great it was supposed to be - that lost the game. It wasn't the 11th hour offensive coordinator switch from Lane Kiffin to Sarkisian. In fact, it looked like Alabama was breaking in a new DEFENSIVE coordinator - that would be you, Saban - not a new offensive coordinator. Clemson put up 511 yards on 99 plays. Alabama's defense couldn't get off the field, and don't talk to me about tired. This is the Tide. It's not supposed to get Tired. In the end, though, it was which team had the ball last as in last season's title bout. Perhaps Saban should have onside kicked as he did late in the national title victory last season.

"I just smiled right when they scored," Watson said. "I saw the two minutes and one second on the clock (when Clemson's last drive started), and I just smiled and I just knew. I told myself, 'They left too much time on the clock.' Last year, we ran out of time, but this time they left us a little bit too much. I said, 'Let's be legend. Let's be great.'"

You've got to have a good script.

"It was an unbelievable game," Swinney said. "Both teams were just two heavyweight champions. Somebody asked me the other day what my favorite sequel was, and I said, 'Rocky.' First one was kind of a draw. The draw goes to the champ, but the second one, you know, they were both kind of right there at the last second. Rocky gets up, and that's kind of how it was tonight."

Clemson got up one more time than Alabama.

"You're talking about one second," Swinney said.

This was no "Caddyshack II" by any means.

"Just incredible," Swinney said. "What a fight."

Clemson Classic.

"What a way to win a national championship," Dabo Balboa said. "One second."

