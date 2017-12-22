WWL
Hahnville's star RB Pooka Williams chooses Kansas over LSU

Hahnvill standout Anthony "Pooka" Williams will go out of state to Kansas.

Leslie Spoon , WWLTV 5:50 PM. CST December 22, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Hahnville High School star running back Pooka Williams announced Friday that he is going to the University of Kansas.

Williams tweeted Thursday night that he narrowed his choices down to three schools: Nebraska, Kansas and LSU. The tweet included the hashtag “#Biggestdecisionofmylife

Williams rushed for over 3,000 yards during his senior season at Hahnville High School, including more than 1,000 yards over a span of three playoff games.

Hahnville lost in the class 5-A championship game to Zachary High School, 34-14.

