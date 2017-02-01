WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

2017 LSU recruiting class

WWL 8:06 AM. CST February 01, 2017

  • Austin Deculus - OT -  6-6 - 331 - Cypress, Texas (Cy-Fair HS)
  • Grant Delpit - S - 6-4 - 189 - Houston, Texas - (IMG Academy)
  • Lowell Narcisse - QB  - 6-3 - 224 - St. James, Louisiana - (St. James HS)
  • Mannie Netherly - WR - 6-2 - 183 - Crosby, Texas (Crosby HS)
  • JaCoby Stevens - S - 6-2 - 200 - Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Oakland HS)
  • Justin Thomas - DE - 6-4 - 255 - Spanish Fort, Ala. - (Spanish Fort HS)
  • Tory Carter - FB - 6-2 - 209 - Leesburg, Ga. - (Lee County High School)
  • Seth Stewart - OL - 6-6 - 320 - Point Pleasant, W.Va. - (Point Pleasant High School)
  • Edward Ingram - OL - 6-4 - 354 - DeSoto, Texas - (DeSoto High School)
  • Jontre Kirklin - CB - 5-11 - 180 - Lutcher, La. - (Lutcher High School)
  • Myles Brennan - QB - 6-3 - 181 - Bay St. Louis, Miss. (St. Stanislaus HS)
  • Aaron Moffitt - DE - 6-2- 253 - Baton Rouge, La. - (Catholic High School)
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB - 5-8 - 209 - Baton Rouge, La. - (Catholic High School)
  • Patrick Queen - LB - 6-1 - 218 - Livonia, La. - (Livonia High School)
  • Kary Vincent Jr. - CB - 5-10 - 178 - Port Arthur, Texas (Port Arthur Memorial High School)
  • Racey McMath - WR - 6-3 - 213 - New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr High School)

(© 2017 WWL)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories