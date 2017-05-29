A quirk in the system: How both LSU and Southern Miss get a matchup that's too difficult

(Photo: Andrea Mabry / The Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- If both LSU and Southern Miss win their NCAA Regionals, both will face tougher opponents than they SHOULD in the Super Regional round.

NCAA Selection Chairman Scott Sidwell (a Tulane alum) said geography plays a major factor, "We're governed by travel restrictions." Sidwell said the goal is to limit the number of teams flying to regionals and super regionals, as much as possible.

In theory, as the #4 national seed, LSU SHOULD get the #13 seed in the Super Regional round, but for now, the NCAA only officially seeds from 1 -to- 8.

"That's something that the committee is going to discuss at length", Sidwell said.

I asked Sidwell if Southern Miss was in the discussion for one of those eight national seeds, he said, "Yes, and they were on the board late."

If the NCAA seeded 1 -to- 16, the Golden Eagles would probably be the 10th or 11th overall seed, meaning, they should be matched against the 6th or 7th seed in the Super Regional round.

What it means is.. whatever team comes out of the Baton Rouge vs. Hattiesburg Super Regional round will have earned the trip to Omaha at a level some other Super Regional winners didn't.

