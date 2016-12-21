After successful home run, LSU on the road at Wake Forest

BATON ROUGE – It’s not too early to start looking at the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for the LSU basketball team.

The Tigers (8-2) entered their last game at No. 90 in the NCAA’s RPI and jumped to 62 on the strength of their 75-65 victory over No. 57 RPI College of Charleston on Monday night. That upwardly mobile path could continue Wednesday night at No. 19 RPI Wake Forest (8-3) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

LSU won its fourth straight game Monday night and improved to 7-0 at home.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to be here at home and go undefeated,” LSU coach Johnny Jones said. “We’ve had some really good wins and are excited about going forward. I think our guys are trending the right way.”

LSU has not had “really good” RPI wins. North Carolina Central and Texas Southern, which lost close games to LSU last week, were 103 and 63 in RPI. Losses to lowly RPI teams is what contributed greatly to the Tigers not reaching the NCAA Tournament last season at 19-14 overall and 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference. Wake Forest will be LSU’s first true road game of the season, and victories on the road help the RPI.

“This will be another step,” Jones said. “So, that’s what’s exciting about it. I think these guys are ready to perform at a high level.”

The competition has been mostly weak, but LSU has made the plays late in games to eke out victories against College of Charleston, Texas Southern (88-80) and North Carolina Central (70-66) in the last week.

“We stuck to our assignments, got the ball inside,” said LSU guard Brandon Sampson, who scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting against College of Charleston.

“They’ve been in some crucial situations where they’ve had to execute late in games,” Jones said. “We’ve executed the way that we needed to on the offensive end and on the defensive end of the floor. We’ve gotten the necessary stops to come out with victories.”

Wake Forest is in the third season under Coach Danny Manning, the former Kansas great. After going 13-19 and 11-20 in his first two seasons, Manning’s team had won three straight at Richmond, 75-67, at home against Charlotte, 91-74, and at North Carolina-Greensboro, 78-75, before losing at No. 17 Xavier, 69-65 on Saturday.

“These guys have done a great job so far this year, and we know that it will be a tough challenge,” Jones said, “but one that we are looking forward to.”

