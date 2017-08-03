Bama tops coaches' football poll, LSU 12

NEW ORLEANS - It's no real surprise, but the always-loaded Alabama Crimson Tide are atop the Coaches' preseason football poll. Last year's runnerup in the College Football Playoff received 49 of 65 first-place votes for a large lead over the second team in the poll.
Other top programs round out the top 10 with Ohio State 2nd, Florida State (Bama's opponent in the season opener) in 3rd.
LSU is the second-highest ranked SEC team. It is in the 12th position.
The SEC has 6 of the top 25 teams. The others are: Auburn at 13, Georgia 15, Florida 16 and Tennessee at 24.
Here is a look at the top 25.
1- Alabama
2- Ohio State
3- Florida State
4- USC
5- Clemson
6- Penn State
7- Washington
8- Oklahoma
9- Michigan
10- Wisconsin
11- Oklahoma State
12- LSU
13- Auburn
14- Stanford
15- Georgia
16- Florida
17- Louisville
18- Miami
19- Kansas State
20- West Virginia
21- South Florida
22- Va. Tech
23- Texas
24- Tennessee
25- Utah
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs