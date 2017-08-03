Bama tops coaches' football poll, LSU 12

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS - It's no real surprise, but the always-loaded Alabama Crimson Tide are atop the Coaches' preseason football poll. Last year's runnerup in the College Football Playoff received 49 of 65 first-place votes for a large lead over the second team in the poll.

Other top programs round out the top 10 with Ohio State 2nd, Florida State (Bama's opponent in the season opener) in 3rd.



LSU is the second-highest ranked SEC team. It is in the 12th position.



The SEC has 6 of the top 25 teams. The others are: Auburn at 13, Georgia 15, Florida 16 and Tennessee at 24.



Here is a look at the top 25.

1- Alabama

2- Ohio State

3- Florida State

4- USC

5- Clemson

6- Penn State

7- Washington

8- Oklahoma

9- Michigan

10- Wisconsin

11- Oklahoma State

12- LSU

13- Auburn

14- Stanford

15- Georgia

16- Florida

17- Louisville

18- Miami

19- Kansas State

20- West Virginia

21- South Florida

22- Va. Tech

23- Texas

24- Tennessee

25- Utah

